alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.25 ($18.26).

AOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($13.60) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($21.69) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

AOX traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.75 ($15.45). 1,323,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.40.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

