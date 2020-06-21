Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alumina from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Alumina stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Alumina has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

