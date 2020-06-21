AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

AMADY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.16.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

