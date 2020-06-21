AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $10.00

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of AMEN opened at $589.99 on Friday. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $351.01 and a 1 year high of $848.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $504.57 and a 200-day moving average of $631.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMEN Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

