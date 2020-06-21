Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

AMRC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,085 shares of company stock valued at $475,610. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ameresco by 191.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

