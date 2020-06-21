AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock remained flat at $$36.06 on Friday. 3,872,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

