AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $104.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AME. Cowen raised AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised AMETEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.53.

Shares of AME traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after acquiring an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,873,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

