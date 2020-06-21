Analysts Anticipate Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.35). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 164,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000.

Shares of Equillium stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.73. 25,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,805. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

