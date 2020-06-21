Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 403,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.