Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 403,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

