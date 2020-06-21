Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $2.02 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $6.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGL. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,805 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 4,174,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $685.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

