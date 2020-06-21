Analysts Set ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $11.34

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,539,940 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

