Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $42.00

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

BioNTech stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,426. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a PE ratio of -54.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioNTech by 933.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $353,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

