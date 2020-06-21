Analysts Set Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$60.08

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE FTS traded down C$0.73 on Friday, hitting C$51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$41.52 and a 1-year high of C$59.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.859442 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.99%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

