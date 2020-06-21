Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 1,203,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,291. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.72.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Insmed by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

