Analysts Set Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) PT at $8.63

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,859,997 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 457,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
