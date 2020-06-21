Analysts Set Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) PT at $8.63

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,859,997 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 457,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,647,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,506,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.