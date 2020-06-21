Analysts Set Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $92.42

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.84.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. Match Group has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 317.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

