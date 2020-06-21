Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NYSE:NSA traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,737. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 164,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

