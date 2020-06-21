Analysts Set Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $132.25

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock remained flat at $$119.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,359,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

