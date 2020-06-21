Analyzing Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Personalis and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 6.05 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -8.96 Anpac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 53.31 -$14.52 million N/A N/A

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Personalis and Anpac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.71%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -40.60% -26.28% -17.28% Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

