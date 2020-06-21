Analyzing Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (NASDAQ:IOFB)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 26.82% 14.80% 1.38% IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.91%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 1.79 $23.65 million $2.14 6.57 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

