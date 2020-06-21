Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

PLAN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,557. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,316,293.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,647,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,838 shares of company stock worth $8,806,107. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

