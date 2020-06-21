Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,914. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Annovis Bio stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

