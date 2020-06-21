Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 32,453,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,226. The company has a market cap of $858.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.74. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 203,574 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 178,126 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.