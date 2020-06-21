AppCoins (APPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,357.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. AppCoins has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $89,357.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01855694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00171985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111706 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.