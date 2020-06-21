Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,118,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.79. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Apple by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 43,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Apple by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
