Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,118,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.79. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Apple by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 43,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Apple by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.