Aragon (ANT) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $39.58 million and approximately $143,759.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00013457 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.05566465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,480,881 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

