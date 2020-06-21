Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

