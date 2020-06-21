Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives $53.25 Average PT from Analysts

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Arco Platform stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 286,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Arco Platform has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arco Platform by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

