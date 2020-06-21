Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives $53.25 Average PT from Analysts

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.
Arco Platform stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 286,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Arco Platform has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arco Platform by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
