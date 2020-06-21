Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NYSE:ARD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 158,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,557. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,084,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.