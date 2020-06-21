Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE ARDC opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

In other news, CEO Seth J. Brufsky bought 20,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

