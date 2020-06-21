Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,849. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.