Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $22,391.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.01853043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00111102 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

