At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

