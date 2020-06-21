Atheios Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Atheios has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $9,825.27 and $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

