Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 10,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

