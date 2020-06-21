Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $422,311.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $422,311.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.01857005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00172091 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112009 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

