B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

TSE:BTO opened at C$7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$8.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.86.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 16,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total value of C$104,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,939.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 138,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$731,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,153,287.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,066,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,034,905.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

