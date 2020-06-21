Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 270,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

