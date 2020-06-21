Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 352,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,906. The stock has a market cap of $625.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $80,614,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 875,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 252,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

