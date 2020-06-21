Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.23. 13,322,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

