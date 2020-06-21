Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

