Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 19,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,495. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.