Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,303. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 77.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 395,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Baytex Energy by 102.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,724,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 874,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Baytex Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 271,638 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.