Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.
Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,303. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.