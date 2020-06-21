BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 9.7% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 1,145,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,793. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BCE by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

