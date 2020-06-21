BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

BRBR traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

