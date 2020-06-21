Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 842,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,440. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 150,092 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,557,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

