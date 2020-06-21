Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 842,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,440. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
