Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 496,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,681. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $300.50 and a 12-month high of $497.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

