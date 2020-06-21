BitcoiNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,658.80 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $20,658.80 and approximately $16.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,648,035 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

