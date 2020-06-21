Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.72.
About Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund
