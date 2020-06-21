Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
BGB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.
About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund
