Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

BGB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

